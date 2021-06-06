'Smallville' Actor Tom Welling and Wife Jessica Welcome Second Baby: 'Pure Joy'

Jessica Welling/Instagram; Getty Images

Tom Welling's second child has landed!

The Smallville alum, 44, and his wife Jessica Rose Lee welcomed their second baby, son Rocklin Von, they announced on Instagram Sunday. They are also parents to 2-year-old son Thomson Wylde.

"Rocklin Von, welcome to your family," Jessica wrote on social media alongside a photo of their newborn.

"Pure joy," the actor added in a loving comment, to which his wife sweetly replied, "ours."

Jessica went on to share two more photos of their bundle of joy on her Instagram Story. "He's here," she captioned one snap, before posting another snap of her two boys spending time together. "Thomson Wylde and Rocklin Von," she simply captioned the adorable image.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jessica Welling/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021 (So Far!)

Welling announced the pregnancy news with help from his costar from the CW Superman series, Michael Rosenbaum.

On a January episode of Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You, he broke the happy news, getting Welling to confirm it, though the actor remained mostly mum about the subject. Jessica soon made it official on Instagram, sharing a photo of Welling smiling with ultrasound images.

"That smile says it all 💘," she wrote.

The actor and his wife celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November. "Happy first anniversary, my love ♥️," Jessica wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback snapshot from their big day. In the comment section, Welling wrote, "Lucky ME! 😘🙏❤️👏🎉 Happy 1 yr MY LOVE."

Story continues

On New Year's Eve, Jessica reflected on the year past while looking ahead to 2021. "Closing out 2020 🌟 Wow. What a year. Embracing the silver linings and lessons learned - keeping family and values closer than ever," she wrote. "Wishing all of you health and blessings in the new year. Cherish the little moments..."

RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

Jessica kept fans updated on her pregnancy journey, documenting her growing baby bump over the months as she spent time with her son. "Bumpin at the barn & ready to ride in @aislingequestrian 🐎," she wrote on Feb. 27 on a horseback riding outing.

The mom even asked Thomson for name ideas for his little sibling on the way. "We asked our nature-loving-explorer Wylde child what we should name the newest babe.. his requests: Rock & Moon 🌙," she shared on Instagram.