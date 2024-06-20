Smalls from ‘Sandlot’ arrested in Myrtle Beach, SC area. He busted the windshield of a Jeep

Thomas Guiry, who played Scott Smalls in the ‘The Sandlot’, was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area after smashing a Jeep’s windshield with a dumbbell, according to the Horry County police report.

Guiry, 43, had come to victim’s Winslow Avenue house and rang his doorbell while holding a knife around noon on June 2, the police report stated. At some point, Guiry damaged the victim’s Jeep with a 35-pound dumbbell. The relationship between Guiry and the victim is unclear.

The police reported stated the former child actor was under the influence of alcohol.

When police arrived, the victim told Guiry, “Really, my window’s been shattered.”

Guiry could be heard telling the victim, “That sucks, man, I’ll pay you back, I’m sorry, I’m gonna get you back.” He also said “I did it. I’m sorry man. I’m coming back to get you, (I’m) sorry brother, I’ll pay you back.”

Horry County Police arrested Guiry and brought him to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 2. He was released the next day on a $1,000 bond.

In the 1993 movie, ‘The Sandlot’, Guiry played the lead role of Smalls. He’s also appeared in other movies like ‘Lassie’ and ‘The Mudge Boy.’

This is at least the second time Guiry has been apprehended. In 2013, he was arrested after head-butting a police officer at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport, CNN reported. He had been too drunk to get on his flight.