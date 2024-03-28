Small-town ice cream parlor bringing homemade desserts to Columbia County. Here's where.

Ice cream lovers enjoy a variety of flavors in this undated photo. Kettle Creek Creamery is holding a grand opening in Martinez on March 30.

A Wilkes County ice cream parlor featuring homemade, hand-dipped desserts is opening in Columbia County, further marking the legacy of a man who wanted to give back to his adopted home.

Kettle Creek Creamery has scheduled a grand opening 12:30-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 1030 West Lake Commons Dr., Ste. 2, Martinez. It's next to the Furys Ferry Road entrance to the West Lake subdivision.

Kettle Creek quickly gained a reputation for its hometown feel and creative ice cream flavors after it opened on the town square in Washington, Georgia, in 2021.

The business was founded by David Braithwaite, a native of England who spent his teenage years in Augusta after his parents moved to the Garden City in 1967. After retiring from a career as an industrial gas executive, he moved to his farm in Washington.

Wishing to express what his 2022 obituary desribed as "a real appreciation and affection for his new adopted hometown and community," Braithwaite and his family opened Kettle Creek Creamery in 2021.

Several months after his death, Braithwaite's family members announced their intention to keep the business open.

