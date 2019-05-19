Slipknot's Shawn Crahan Mourns the Death of 22-Year-Old Daughter: 'The Deepest Pain'

Slipknot founding member Shawn Crahan’s 22-year-old daughter has died. She was 22.

Crahan — who often goes by his stage name “Clown” — announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, just days after the band performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old,” the musician, 49, wrote.

“Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming,” he continued. “My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much love, clown.”

A cause of death was not immediately clear.

Gabrielle Crahan with her parents in 2014

Crahan also shares sons Simon and Gage as well as daughter Alexandria with his wife, Chantel Crahan.

“Today is the hardest day ever, I’m confused, I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m just sad just really sad,” Simon wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Gabri I miss you so much I miss you like no other we were best friends we had a good bond and now your not here anymore. I love you Gabri and I know you’ll know that forever.”

Alexandria also mourned her sister on social media. “Yesterday my little sister Gabrielle passed away,” she captioned a photo of the siblings as little kids. “I am in shock and have no idea how to process the wave of emotions I am experiencing. The comforts I have in these moments are my family, friends, and cats.”

“Please put good energy out for my parents and my brothers,” Alexandria continued. “This loss leaves the biggest hole and our lives will never be the same. 22 is too young to die.”

Crahan formed the band that would become Slipknot in 1993. The heavy metal group is set to release their sixth album later this year, and the band has a world tour scheduled for this summer.

On Sunday, Crahan’s bandmate, Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor, tweeted: “My heart has broken for my brother. Please keep the Crahan family in your thoughts and love. She will be missed.”