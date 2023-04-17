'Slip' Exclusive Clip
Zoe Lister-Jones travels to alternate dimensions after orgasming in "Slip."
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Be careful, huh? Because it's-- it's glass.
- It's--
- Oh, that's cool.
- Mm-hmm.
- But it feels unsafe.
- It's the theme. It's perfection.
- Trash.
- What?
- The theme, it's trash.
- Now, when you sit it for dinner, we remove the glass because you can cut your organs.
- Oh, my god.
- But we'll replace it--
Gracias.
--with a cape.
- [GAGS]
Sorry. Sorry, is this uhm--
- It's garbage, Amor. Mm-hmm.
- Oh.
[GAGS]
- And now, the final touch.
[SINGING]
Ah.
[GIGGLES]
It's pigeon feather. New York Pigeon. I love.
- No, I can't. I'm sorry. No, that's enough. Hold on.
- No, wait.
- Get it out. Get it out of my hair. Oh, it's a pigeon. Oh.
[GAPS]
Oh. OK. Yeah.
- Hey.
- That is dangerous.