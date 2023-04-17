'Slip' Exclusive Clip

Zoe Lister-Jones travels to alternate dimensions after orgasming in "Slip."

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Be careful, huh? Because it's-- it's glass.

- It's--

- Oh, that's cool.

- Mm-hmm.

- But it feels unsafe.

- It's the theme. It's perfection.

- Trash.

- What?

- The theme, it's trash.

- Now, when you sit it for dinner, we remove the glass because you can cut your organs.

- Oh, my god.

- But we'll replace it--

Gracias.

--with a cape.

- [GAGS]

Sorry. Sorry, is this uhm--

- It's garbage, Amor. Mm-hmm.

- Oh.

[GAGS]

- And now, the final touch.

[SINGING]

Ah.

[GIGGLES]

It's pigeon feather. New York Pigeon. I love.

- No, I can't. I'm sorry. No, that's enough. Hold on.

- No, wait.

- Get it out. Get it out of my hair. Oh, it's a pigeon. Oh.

[GAPS]

Oh. OK. Yeah.

- Hey.

- That is dangerous.