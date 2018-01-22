Slimmed-Down Abby Lee Miller Addresses Her Prison Release Date: 'I've Tried to Better Myself'

Abby Lee Miller is sharing an update on her wellbeing while serving time in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016.

The former Dance Moms star, 51, posted a photo of herself on Instagram Sunday wearing a prison uniform and posed up with some of her visitors.

The slimmed-down reality star beamed in the photograph which she shared alongside a lengthy serious caption.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made,” Miller wrote in the caption.

“My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison,” she continued. “I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”

It was recently reported that Miller will be released from prison on Feb. 20, but Miller said that is not necessarily the case.

“I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time,” she continued in the caption. “I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ?? ( and yes this is me in prison ) #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms #dance #aldc”

The former dance instructor reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California to serve her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud in July 2017.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported Miller had lost about 100 pounds and was feeling “great” since entering the penitentiary six months ago.

Abby Lee Miller pictured just prior to enterting prison More

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series and its spin-off, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, as well as multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. She allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13. In June 2016, she plead guilty to bankruptcy fraud.

The reality star was also accused of divvying $120,000 – which she made in Australia during a tour – into separate plastic bags and having friends carry them in their luggage in August 2014, which is in violation of a law mandating people report if they are bringing more than $10,000 of a foreign currency into the U.S. As part of her plea she promised to forfeit the $120,000 Australian.

Miller previously told PEOPLE that while she was afraid of being beaten or raped in prison, she was also determined to take responsibility for her actions. “I made mistakes and I trusted people, but ultimately I have to take responsibility,” she said.