Slayer Announce Dates, Supporting Acts for Farewell Tour

By Drew Salisbury

One day after announcing that the band would be embarking on a worldwide farewell tour, Slayer has confirmed they are breaking up and released the details for their last North American shows. The thrash metal giants will be playing large outdoor venues this summer with support from their ’80s metal peers Anthrax and Testament, along with recent tour companions Behemoth and Lamb of God.

“After making some of the most brutal, breathtakingly aggressive, all-hell’s-a-breaking-loose music ever created… the age of Slayer, one of the greatest thrash/ metal/punk bands of this or any age, is coming to an end,” the band announced on Instagram. “Slayer will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all the support over the years.”

Read the full statement from Slayer, and see the dates for the North American wing of the tour below.

North American Slayer tour dates:

5/10 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center



5/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre



5/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo



5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum



5/17 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre



5/19 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four



5/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Centre



5/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place



5/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory



5/25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



5/27 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill



5/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage



5/30 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell



6/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun



6/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center



6/04 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena



6/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center



6/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center



6/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion



6/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live



6/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ VUHL Amphitheater



6/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion



6/15 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphiteater



6/17 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre



6/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory



6/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

