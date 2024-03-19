Slamdance Prize-Winning Doc-Narrative Hybrid ‘Starring Jerry As Himself’ Acquired By Greenwich Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired rights to the narrative-doc hybrid Starring Jerry As Himself, which won both the Audience and Jury Award at Slamdance 2023, from Visit Films, slating it for release in select theaters and on home entertainment platforms beginning in late summer.

Pic chronicles the fantastical misadventures of Jerry Hsu, an ordinary Taiwanese immigrant retired in Orlando, who becomes a spy in an international money laundering investigation. After months of keeping his mission secret, Jerry finally reveals everything to his family. This prompts Jerry’s actual son and producer of the film, Jonathan Hsu, to dramatize his father’s ordeal in order to discover the truth about what really happened and how it changed Jerry’s life forever.

As he set out to bring the film to life, Jonathan brought aboard Law Chen, an award-winning helmer of commercials and documentary shorts, as director. Chen also went on to produce alongside Jonathan Hsu and co-wrote with Jerry Hsu.

“Starring Jerry as Himself was one of the true festival sleeper hits of last year and we’re delighted to offer general audiences the same dizzying and poignant experience thousands of festival goers have had,” stated Greenwich Entertainment Co-President Edward Arentz.

Producer Jonathan Hsu told Deadline, “This will be the most personal film I’ll ever produce, a film about my father. I’m grateful to Greenwich Entertainment and the Visit Films team for championing this complex, genre-bending film that Law Chen crafted.”

Added Chen, “Greenwich Entertainment has always sought unique, indie films that can turn the lens on the audience’s soul in all their acquisitions and we’re honored for Starring Jerry As Himself to join their slate.”

Greenwich’s Arentz negotiated the acquisition with Visit Films’ President Ryan Kampe on behalf of the filmmakers.

