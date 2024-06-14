Skyline Chili to start serving breakfast daily at 5 parlors. Here's where

Skyline Chili will start serving breakfast at select locations this month.

The Cincinnati-style chili chain offered a one-day-only breakfast pop-up at its Cherry Grove restaurant last week. Skyline will host two more pop-ups, and then offer the breakfast menu daily at certain stores.

Here’s what to know about the breakfast pop-ups.

Skyline Chili breakfast pop-ups

Breakfast will be served Sunday, June 16, one day only, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at these restaurants:

440 Ohio Pike, Cherry Grove.

1223 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn.

10429 Harrison Ave., Harrison.

10640 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland.

5214 Bardes Road, Mason.

There will also be a one-day pop-up on Tuesday, June 18, at one location:

254 E. Fourth St., Downtown.

Skyline says it's bringing breakfast to a number of its restaurants starting this month.

Daily breakfast coming to these Skyline parlors

Starting June 24, these Skyline restaurants will serve breakfast daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

254 E. Fourth St., Downtown.

440 Ohio Pike, Cherry Grove.

1223 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn.

10429 Harrison Ave., Harrison.

10640 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland.

What’s on Skyline’s breakfast menu?

Skyline’s restaurant at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was the first to introduce breakfast offerings in November. The Enquirer tried and ranked each menu item.

Here’s what’s on the Skyline Chili breakfast menu:

Breakfast Coney : Sausage link, Skyline Chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a steamed bun.

Breakfast Chilito: Skyline Chili, egg, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Chili Ranch.

Breakfast Way: Hash brown coins topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Burrito: Sausage or bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns, onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Chili Ranch.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Skyline Chili breakfast menu coming to select Cincinnati restaurants