Skyline Chili to start serving breakfast daily at 5 parlors. Here's where

Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Skyline Chili will start serving breakfast at select locations this month.

The Cincinnati-style chili chain offered a one-day-only breakfast pop-up at its Cherry Grove restaurant last week. Skyline will host two more pop-ups, and then offer the breakfast menu daily at certain stores.

Here’s what to know about the breakfast pop-ups.

Skyline Chili breakfast pop-ups

Breakfast will be served Sunday, June 16, one day only, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at these restaurants:

  • 440 Ohio Pike, Cherry Grove.

  • 1223 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn.

  • 10429 Harrison Ave., Harrison.

  • 10640 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland.

  • 5214 Bardes Road, Mason.

There will also be a one-day pop-up on Tuesday, June 18, at one location:

  • 254 E. Fourth St., Downtown.

Skyline says it's bringing breakfast to a number of its restaurants starting this month.
Daily breakfast coming to these Skyline parlors

Starting June 24, these Skyline restaurants will serve breakfast daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

  • 254 E. Fourth St., Downtown.

  • 440 Ohio Pike, Cherry Grove.

  • 1223 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn.

  • 10429 Harrison Ave., Harrison.

  • 10640 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland.

What’s on Skyline’s breakfast menu?

Skyline’s restaurant at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was the first to introduce breakfast offerings in November. The Enquirer tried and ranked each menu item.

Here’s what’s on the Skyline Chili breakfast menu:

  • Breakfast Coney: Sausage link, Skyline Chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a steamed bun.

  • Breakfast Chilito: Skyline Chili, egg, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Chili Ranch.

  • Breakfast Way: Hash brown coins topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

  • Breakfast Burrito: Sausage or bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns, onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Chili Ranch.

