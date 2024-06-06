Skyline Chili for breakfast? You can try it for 'one day only' at this Cincinnati location

For "one day only," Skyline Chili is testing out its breakfast menu at its Cherry Grove location, 440 Ohio Pike.

In November, Skyline developed a new breakfast menu to be served exclusively at CVG. But for "one day only," the local chain is testing out its breakfast menu at its Cherry Grove location, 440 Ohio Pike.

According to a Facebook post from Skyline Chili, customers can purchase the breakfast menu from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6. Breakfast items include:

Skyline breakfast coney , which comes with a sausage link instead of a hot dog, Skyline chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese on a bun.

Breakfast chilito , a tortilla filled with Skyline Chili, an egg, hash browns, and shredded cheddar cheese. It also comes with a side of jalapeno ranch.

Breakfast way , which consists of hash browns topped with Skyline chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

Breakfast burrito, which comes with a choice of sausage or bacon, egg, cheese, hashbrowns, onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a tortilla. It also comes with a side of jalapeno ranch.

