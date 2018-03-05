Sky Picks Up Fox Procedural Drama ‘9-1-1’

Sky has called ‘9-1-1’ and will be the British home of the Fox cop procedural. The U.S. network recently renewed the show, which Sky has now snapped up for its Sky Living channel.

The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear and follows police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who are thrust into nerve-racking situations. It stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Connie Britton, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar.

Adam MacDonald, director of Sky Living, said: “I’m delighted to bring the heart-stoppingly dramatic ‘9-1-1’ to Sky Living where it will thrill viewers alongside fellow best-loved US dramas. Its nail-biting blend of breathtaking danger and raw emotion will have U.K. viewers…completely hooked.”

“ 9-1-1” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. It is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

