Sky News Takes Top Presenter Kay Burley Off-Air For Six Months After She Breached UK Covid Rules

Comcast-owned Sky News has taken arguably its top presenter, Kay Burley, off-air for six months after she breached the UK’s coronavirus rules over the weekend.

In a statement, Sky said: “Sky News has completed an internal review into the conduct of a small number of team members who attended a social event on the evening of 5th December.

“Over the course of the evening, COVID guidelines were breached. Sky News expects all team members to fully comply with the COVID restrictions. All those involved regret the incident and have apologised.”

“Following our review of what took place on 5th December, we have agreed with Beth Rigby (Political Editor) and Inzamam Rashid (News Correspondent) that they will not be on air for three months, and we have agreed with Kay Burley (Breakfast Show Presenter) that she will not be on air for six months.”

More follows.

More from Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.