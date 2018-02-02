    Sky Cinema celebrates Groundhog Day in the best possible way

    Sam Ashurst
    Yahoo Movies UK Contributor

    Groundhog Day is one of the greatest films of all time. There’s only one thing better than watching it once, and that’s watching it twice. And there’s only one thing better than that – watching it all day because a TV channel has developed a sense of humour and is playing it on a loop to mark the annual event the film’s named after.


    Yes, to celebrate the real Groundhog Day, Sky Cinema has programmed a whole channel dedicated to the film, which means you can fit in 13 viewings of Bill Murray’s time-loop comedy, should you so desire. If you do, we promise not to play you ‘I got you babe’ from our phones for at least a month.

    But just in case you’ve been hibernating in a tree trunk for the past 25 years, Groundhog Day sees a grumpy weatherman becoming doomed to live the same day over and over again, until he learns a valuable lesson about love. It’s much funnier than that description makes it sound.

    It’s so well-loved that people are basically losing it on social media, giddy with glee over Sky Cinema’s tribute.






    If only there was some way we could pay tribute to the film….

    Groundhog Day is one of the greatest films of all time. There’s only one thing better than watching it once, and that’s watching it twice. And there’s only one thing better than that – watching it all day because a TV channel has developed a sense of humour and is playing it on a loop to mark the annual event the film’s named after.


    Yes, to celebrate the real Groundhog Day, Sky Cinema has programmed a whole channel dedicated to the film, which means you can fit in 13 viewings of Bill Murray’s time-loop comedy, should you so desire. If you do, we promise not to play you ‘I got you babe’ from our phones for at least a month.

    But just in case you’ve been hibernating in a tree trunk for the past 25 years, Groundhog Day sees a grumpy weatherman becoming doomed to live the same day over and over again, until he learns a valuable lesson about love. It’s much funnier than that description makes it sound.

    It’s so well-loved that people are basically losing it on social media, giddy with glee over Sky Cinema’s tribute.






    If only there was some way we could pay tribute to the film….

    Groundhog Day is one of the greatest films of all time. There’s only one thing better than watching it once, and that’s watching it twice. And there’s only one thing better than that – watching it all day because a TV channel has developed a sense of humour and is playing it on a loop to mark the annual event the film’s named after.


    Yes, to celebrate the real Groundhog Day, Sky Cinema has programmed a whole channel dedicated to the film, which means you can fit in 13 viewings of Bill Murray’s time-loop comedy, should you so desire. If you do, we promise not to play you ‘I got you babe’ from our phones for at least a month.

    But just in case you’ve been hibernating in a tree trunk for the past 25 years, Groundhog Day sees a grumpy weatherman becoming doomed to live the same day over and over again, until he learns a valuable lesson about love. It’s much funnier than that description makes it sound.

    It’s so well-loved that people are basically losing it on social media, giddy with glee over Sky Cinema’s tribute.






    If only there was some way we could pay tribute to the film….

    Groundhog Day is one of the greatest films of all time. There’s only one thing better than watching it once, and that’s watching it twice. And there’s only one thing better than that – watching it all day because a TV channel has developed a sense of humour and is playing it on a loop to mark the annual event the film’s named after.


    Yes, to celebrate the real Groundhog Day, Sky Cinema has programmed a whole channel dedicated to the film, which means you can fit in 13 viewings of Bill Murray’s time-loop comedy, should you so desire. If you do, we promise not to play you ‘I got you babe’ from our phones for at least a month.

    But just in case you’ve been hibernating in a tree trunk for the past 25 years, Groundhog Day sees a grumpy weatherman becoming doomed to live the same day over and over again, until he learns a valuable lesson about love. It’s much funnier than that description makes it sound.

    It’s so well-loved that people are basically losing it on social media, giddy with glee over Sky Cinema’s tribute.






    If only there was some way we could pay tribute to the film….

    …By breaking free of the loop, to deliver a happy ending to our story. Happy Groundhog day, everyone!


