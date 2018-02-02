Sky Cinema celebrates Groundhog Day in the best possible way

Groundhog Day is one of the greatest films of all time. There’s only one thing better than watching it once, and that’s watching it twice. And there’s only one thing better than that – watching it all day because a TV channel has developed a sense of humour and is playing it on a loop to mark the annual event the film’s named after.

Today on Sky Cinema Comedy: 13 showings of #GroundhogDay followed by Dragnet pic.twitter.com/IdkpHEQV4G — Sky Cinema (@SkyCinemaUK) February 2, 2018





Yes, to celebrate the real Groundhog Day, Sky Cinema has programmed a whole channel dedicated to the film, which means you can fit in 13 viewings of Bill Murray’s time-loop comedy, should you so desire. If you do, we promise not to play you ‘I got you babe’ from our phones for at least a month.

But just in case you’ve been hibernating in a tree trunk for the past 25 years, Groundhog Day sees a grumpy weatherman becoming doomed to live the same day over and over again, until he learns a valuable lesson about love. It’s much funnier than that description makes it sound.

It’s so well-loved that people are basically losing it on social media, giddy with glee over Sky Cinema’s tribute.





Fair play to sky cinema. As today is Groundhog Day, they’re showing Groundhog Day, over and over again. Lol pic.twitter.com/xpYqdoBBaU — Simon Emmett (@simonemmett27th) February 2, 2018





Sky Cinema always wins today. They show Groundhog Day over and over again. Genius. — David Hickman (@DavidHickman87) February 2, 2018





Happy Groundhog Day! Hats off to Sky Comedy for today's schedule. pic.twitter.com/5MnBakm633 — Retro Ramble Blog (@retrorambleblog) February 2, 2018





Interesting fact…. to celebrate Groundhog Day, Sky Cinema are showing Groundhog Day, back to back, over and over again all day….. so that it feels a bit like……. Groundhog Day! — Paul Woodthorpe (@PaulWoodthorpe) February 2, 2018





If only there was some way we could pay tribute to the film….

Groundhog Day is one of the greatest films of all time. There’s only one thing better than watching it once, and that’s watching it twice. And there’s only one thing better than that – watching it all day because a TV channel has developed a sense of humour and is playing it on a loop to mark the annual event the film’s named after.

Today on Sky Cinema Comedy: 13 showings of #GroundhogDay followed by Dragnet pic.twitter.com/IdkpHEQV4G — Sky Cinema (@SkyCinemaUK) February 2, 2018





Yes, to celebrate the real Groundhog Day, Sky Cinema has programmed a whole channel dedicated to the film, which means you can fit in 13 viewings of Bill Murray’s time-loop comedy, should you so desire. If you do, we promise not to play you ‘I got you babe’ from our phones for at least a month.

But just in case you’ve been hibernating in a tree trunk for the past 25 years, Groundhog Day sees a grumpy weatherman becoming doomed to live the same day over and over again, until he learns a valuable lesson about love. It’s much funnier than that description makes it sound.

It’s so well-loved that people are basically losing it on social media, giddy with glee over Sky Cinema’s tribute.





Fair play to sky cinema. As today is Groundhog Day, they’re showing Groundhog Day, over and over again. Lol pic.twitter.com/xpYqdoBBaU — Simon Emmett (@simonemmett27th) February 2, 2018





Sky Cinema always wins today. They show Groundhog Day over and over again. Genius. — David Hickman (@DavidHickman87) February 2, 2018





Happy Groundhog Day! Hats off to Sky Comedy for today's schedule. pic.twitter.com/5MnBakm633 — Retro Ramble Blog (@retrorambleblog) February 2, 2018





Interesting fact…. to celebrate Groundhog Day, Sky Cinema are showing Groundhog Day, back to back, over and over again all day….. so that it feels a bit like……. Groundhog Day! — Paul Woodthorpe (@PaulWoodthorpe) February 2, 2018





If only there was some way we could pay tribute to the film….

Groundhog Day is one of the greatest films of all time. There’s only one thing better than watching it once, and that’s watching it twice. And there’s only one thing better than that – watching it all day because a TV channel has developed a sense of humour and is playing it on a loop to mark the annual event the film’s named after.