Skimpy Amazonian costumes in Justice League anger fans

There’s been a bit of a sea change in the Themyscira fashion scene, just in time for the ‘Justice League’ movie, and it’s left some fans and commentators a little confused.

Director Zack Snyder has posted a shot of a group of Amazonian warriors draped over the Batmobile on social media, but it appears that the slightly more functional armour seen in ‘Wonder Woman’ has been replaced with something rather skimpier.

Fan site The Golden Lasso writes: “Wonder Woman began filming in 2015, the year before Justice League started filming in 2016. The Amazons’ design was finalized and most of the costumes completed while Justice League was still in pre-production.

“That means that there were discussions about what the Amazons should wear into battle in Justice League and the epic designs from Wonder Woman were rejected in favor of leather bikinis.

“Let that sink in.”They rejected already finished costumes to redesign and remake the armor so that more skin would be showing.”

It would certainly appear to be the case.

The costumery on display in Patty Jenkins’ blockbuster ‘Wonder Woman’ covered considerably more flesh, notably in the midriff area.

It’s not gone unnoticed by other fans either.

Wonderwoman: Amazon Warriors defending Themyscira from Nazis Justice League: Boothbabes at the Wayne Industries booth at the Arkham carshow pic.twitter.com/NQfDKnKiuf — David Muller (@phaezen) November 13, 2017





Brooke Ence plays the Amazon warrior Penthesilea in Wonder Woman (left) and Justice League (right). First designed by Lindy Hemming, directed by Patty Jenkins Second designed by Michael Wilkinson, directed by Zack Snyder. People are pretending there's no difference pic.twitter.com/YtOH9oRcCT — Thal (@thalestral) November 13, 2017





I saw a photo of the costumes they're using for the Amazons in the Justice League, and um, no, just no. I much, MUCH prefer @PattyJenks's and her costume designer's take on what an Amazon warrior would wear. None of this golden bikini nonsense. #ugh — Ashlee (@cluesandcontext) November 13, 2017





If this justice league amazon bikini thing is true I'm going to be so sad. WHY ALIENATE HALF OF HUMANS, COMIC CULTURE???? — Jacob Sheep (@jacobsheep) November 13, 2017





@justiceleaguewb Can someone please explain why the Amazon's are wearing leather bikinis (right pic) in Justice league? I want the bad ass soldiers of Wonder Woman (left pic)! #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/ukIryYAwUx — Paige Porter (@PaigePorter4) November 13, 2017





Whether all is as it seems, however, has been questioned by some, who are claiming that the skimpier costumes relate to a flashback scene, and the costumes of the Amazonian warriors in general are not as revealing.

Research, Melissa. Those are the costumes from 1000s of years ago. The modern costumes look nothing like this. Facts. Facts still matter. They're super important! I was on set and saw the movie. If you want facts, I can help. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 13, 2017





They are, of course, still skimpy whether used throughout the movie or not, but we shall see for sure once the movie lands on November 17.

