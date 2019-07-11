Skai Jackson on Disney Costar and 'Brother' Cameron Boyce’s Death: 'He Was Just a Happy Person'

Skai Jackson lost someone she considered family when Cameron Boyce died last week.

Jackson, who worked alongside Boyce for years on the Disney Channel series Jessie, spoke to Entertainment Tonight prior to the Lion King premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday about losing her friend.

“He was like a brother to me, so it’s very sad,” Jackson said, tearing up. “And he was just a happy person, it was very unfortunate. But we’re going to continue his legacy, and I know he would be proud of us.”

“Yeah, it’s really sad,” the 17-year-old added.

Boyce’s family confirmed this week that the 20-year-old had died “due to a seizure which was the result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.” On Wednesday, they confirmed he’d suffered from epilepsy.

The young actor appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Grown Ups, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up and Jessie, on which he had a starring role alongside Jackson and Debby Ryan. Boyce also played Carlos on Disney Channel’s hit movie Descendants in 2015, reprising the role of in 2017 for Descendants 2 and again in Descendants 3, which airs next month.

Jackson also posted a touching tribute to him on Instagram shortly after news of his death broke.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words,” Jackson wrote in the caption. “I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs.”

“I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel. #CameronBoyce” she added.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office performed an autopsy Monday, but the cause of death has been deferred “pending further investigation.”