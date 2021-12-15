Size? x New Balance Join Forces on 550 "Cordura Pack"

New Balance has joined forces with U.K. retailer size? on three new iterations of the 550 shoe.

Collectively dubbed the "Cordura Pack," the designs are earthy, neutral-toned updates to the popular silhouette. The first pair dons a combination of green and brown, which are accompanied by a black midsole. A bluish-gray hue covers the second iteration, complete with a beige sole. The final colorway features olive green and ivory shades. Each shoe arrives in premium suede and is rounded out with shoelaces in the respective color themes.

Take a first look at the upcoming collaboration above. The size? x New Balance 550 "Cordura Pack" is slated to release in early 2022.