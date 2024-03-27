Six years in the making: Upscale destination restaurant hopes to open this year in Palm Coast

More than 300 weeks, 100,000 hours of work and 1,000, 100-pound bags of concrete.

That's what it takes to bring something as unusual, extraordinary and meticulously crafted as The Shape of Water Restaurant to life.

The French-inspired eatery, owner Brent Bruns said, will unveil a realm of destination dining unknown to Palm Coast — one that not only captivates and entertains but sets an unmatched precedent for innovation in the area.

“My job is to create a culture here, and I’m trying to create a culture that very few restaurants have ever achieved — the best food, the best service, the best atmosphere and good entertainment,” Bruns said.

“You only get one chance to make a first impression … I’m trying to do the hardest of the hardest and make it the best of the best.”

What is The Shape of Water Restaurant?

Shape of Water Restaurant in Palm Coast, Monday, March 18, 2024.

The secluded Palm Coast eatery, having now been in the works for more than six years, intertwines a multitude of décor styles — some enchanting, others risqué — architectural techniques and themes — the most obvious being the flow of water.

Described as a once- or twice-a-year “destination restaurant,” the upscale French American eatery will reflect Bruns’ vision for the ultimate novelty dining experience — one made possible through his artistic collaboration with business partner Jennifer Butler. And although an opening date has yet to be announced, the finish line is in sight.

What to expect: Innovative décor and dining

A look into the outdoor space at The Shape of Water Restaurant, featuring the garden's longest waterfall, water-painted walkway and pathway to the eatery's elevated lounge area.

While many details are still being finalized, one thing the eatery will offer in abundance is eye-catching décor, seeking to embrace the charm of the 1940s-built home and courtyard that houses the restaurant.

While the entry-way koi pond and "Avatar"-inspired Floating Mountain waterfall will certainly pique your interest, the real experience begins in the backyard — starting at the Bleeding-Heart Bridge.

A 500-hour, handcrafted creation, the floral-woven archway will serve as the eatery’s "Narnia" wardrobe of sorts — inviting customers to cross the threshold into an enchanted forest-like, full-service escape where the troubles of day-to-day life feel faint and fleeting.

The outdoor space is decorated with a mixture of man-made rivers, walkways — paved and shaded to resemble streams beneath our feet — and 21 waterfalls, the tallest being 33 feet high.

Fire and rain tree, notably the most complexly-created décor piece from The Shape of Water Restaurant in Palm Coast.

Front and center of the courtyard is the intricately-crafted, concrete Fire Raintree, inviting customers to venture under its towering structure and over its acrylic-covered whirlpool walkway, as fire shoots from above and water from each side, spouting over the tables of nearby diners.

Perhaps the most mesmerizing of the restaurant’s designs is the courtyard's dinner cave. The concrete creation, built around two massive trees, feels reminiscent of my favorite fairy tale settings, altogether medieval, dark and enchanting. The cave showcases concrete-molded and -shaded, imitation-stone seating, a handful of small windows overlooking the falls, consignment art decorating its interior and Ukraine-imported, aged wall sconces hung throughout. The luxe, yet haunting space will seat around 35 and will be available for private events.

A look into The Shape of Water Restaurant's cave. The rustic dining area seats upwards of 35 and can be booked for private events.

Above the cave, built around the very same trees, will be an open lounge area and treehouse, as well as a suspension bridge connecting across the courtyard to the upper level of the restaurant’s three-tiered deck, which will feature an open bar area and covered, larger-party seating at the lower levels.

For visitors looking to elevate their experience — literally — a variety of “crow's-nest” dining areas are dispersed throughout the courtyard, offering uplifted, picnic table seating overlooking the restaurant’s eclectic outdoor features, from the handcrafted Medusa décor piece and whimsical fairy garden to the vine-woven cottage bar, spinning waterwheel, live entertainment venue and adjacent dance floor.

Within the restaurant’s decades-old building, guests will find several intimate dining rooms and banquet room seating for parties of two, eight and 24.

French American cuisine: What to expect at The Shape of Water

Brent Bruns at his Shape of Water Restaurant in Palm Coast, Monday, March 18, 2024.

Though the final menu is still in the works, each featured item will boast its own unique story, whether it be scallops from Nova Scotia, lamb from New Zealand, line-caught Alaskan salmon or French and Californian wines. Other items may include a baked beef wellington, “broasted” marinated chicken and ratatouille, among other meat, veggie and seafood plates.

“You’re going to figure about $100 per person. $100-$150, and maybe $250 per couple,” Bruns said. “It’s set for romantic dining — sweetheart dining. This is where you want to come for something special."

On each menu, customers will also find a scannable QR code.

"(It will reveal) all kinds of things about our foods, our recipes, about France and how to pair your wines," Bruns explained, hoping to create an ambiance that encourages memorable conversation.

Bringing the vision to life: How did they do it?

Shape of Water Restaurant in Palm Coast, Monday, March 18, 2024.

Bruns, an accomplished entrepreneur with a lengthy resume and background in engineering, sales and real estate, met Butler in 2016. The gifted hairstylist and artist soon introduced Bruns to yet another talent and a creative passion of hers known as faux bois — an art form reminiscent of papier mâché used to replicate the appearance of wood — which she had long used for her own at-home creations.

Bruns, equally curious and inspired by Butler’s artistic process, now had a new business venture in mind — one that would combine the new-to-him territory of restaurant owning with the innovation and creative freedom of faux bois art: The Shape of Water Restaurant.

Nearly every aspect of the restaurant’s design is a result of faux bois — from the Fire Raintree and cave seating to the winding branch details and dozens of life-like trees dispersed throughout the space — all created using a combination of chicken wire, rebar and concrete, molded and layered to perfection.

During each tree’s creation, a hand-carved design, using nothing but a nail, was etched into the structure’s final concrete coat, replicating a natural, bark-like texture.

“For whatever reason, God has given me a talent that I never had,” Bruns said. “And I feel that I owe people something, because I don’t think the average person could do this.”

The Shape of Water Restaurant is located at 5047 N. Ocean Shore Blvd. in Palm Coast and hopes to open its doors later this year. For information or to take a tour, call 386-585-4546 or visit theshapeofwaterrestaurant.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Shape of Water Restaurant to open in Palm Coast with cave seating, more