Six Flags White Water to celebrate 40th anniversary on Saturday

Six Flags White Water announced they’ll be celebrating their 40th season on Saturday.

To go along with “40 years of making waves,” the company said there will be a line-up of what they called thrilling slides and attractions, plus new food options at the park.

“We’re beyond excited to kick off another unforgettable season at Six Flags White Water,” Lindsey Lambert, Park Director of Six Flags White Water, said. “Our team has been hard at work preparing an incredible lineup of experiences that will delight guests of all ages. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for a summer filled with thrills, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Among the Opening Day celebration activities, the park said guests will be able to take part in a Funtime Drumline and a live DJ, while pass holders will also be able to get an exclusive 40th Anniversary Pin.

Rides for the park that are “marking major milestones” include Six Flags classics like the “Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool, Little Hooch Lazy River, and Activity Pool with Lilly Pad’s Crossing, all celebrating 40 years of fun! Joining the party, Black River Falls commemorates 35 years, while the adrenaline-pumping favorite, Tornado, hits the 20-year mark,” according to a Six Flags spokesperson.

In addition to the milestone attractions, the park said it has created a new guest experience, which includes:

Streamlined security screenings at the entrance, reducing wait times and ensuring smoother operations;

A front entrance beautification project that will create a more appealing welcome into the park, complete with additional seating, a spacious walkway, and enchanting landscaping;

The debut of a dedicated Low Sensory Zone, which is a dedicated space for guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break from the sights and sounds associated with the water park environment;

Revitalized Buccaneer Bay children’s water playground with vibrant repainting and upgraded water play features;

New food offerings to fuel the water park fun, like Blue Bell ice cream and milkshakes, fried Oreos, and unique snack offerings at the new Sea Shore Snacks location; and

A retail remodel of the new Coastal Finds store, which will include updated signage, a refreshed interior, and unique water park product.

