Six Commerce HS band students make All-State Band

Jan. 24—When the Association of Texas Small School Bands All-State Band and All-State Jazz Band perform in San Antonio on Feb. 10, the concert will feature six students from Commerce High School.

They are senior jazz drummer Nehemiah Shamlin, senior clarinetist Michael Orso, senior contrabass clarinetist Abi Knight, junior percussionist Chase Gossett, sophomore trumpet player Ethan Golden, and (in his second consecutive year making all-state) sophomore clarinetist Victor Velez.

"The competition for a seat in the All-State Bands is fierce, and Commerce High School's representation is nothing short of extraordinary," Commerce ISD Director of Bands and Director of Fine Arts Kara Wallace said.

"Consider this: the All-State Jazz Band, a pinnacle of musical achievement, boasts only 20 seats, with just two designated for drum set," Wallace gave as an example. "Commerce High School proudly claims the number one of these coveted drum set seats, showcasing the caliber of their musicianship."

The performances of the ATSSB All-State Band and All-State Jazz Band on Feb. 10 will be at the Lila Cockrell Theatre of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio.

"Commerce, Texas is not just a small town; it's a powerhouse of musical talent," Wallace said.