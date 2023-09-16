Sitting In Bars With Cake: Cake Cheers

Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence–also known as “cakebarring.” During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis

View comments