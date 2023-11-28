'My Sister's Keeper' star Evan Ellingson died of accidental fentanyl overdose, coroner says

Evan Ellingson appears as Jesse Fitzgerald in a scene from the film "My Sister’s Keeper."

The cause of death for actor Evan Ellingson, who died at the age of 35 earlier this month, has been revealed.

Ellingson, best known for his roles in the 2009 drama “My Sister’s Keeper” and crime drama “CSI: Miami,” died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department confirmed to USA TODAY in a statement Tuesday.

Ellingson was found dead in his bedroom in Fontana, California, on Nov. 5, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department records. The Fontana Police Department, the primary agency investigating Ellingson's death, reported there were no "obvious signs of foul play" at the time, per Christian Surgent, a representative from the department.

Anna (Abigail Breslin), from left, Kate (Sofia Vassilieva) and Jesse (Evan Ellingson) pose inside a photo booth in a scene from "My Sister’s Keeper."

Ellingson starred in "My Sister's Keeper" as Jesse Fitzgerald, the older brother of Abigail Breslin, whose character has acute promyelocytic leukemia, and teenage son of Cameron Diaz. The film also stars Alec Baldwin and Emily Deschanel.

Breslin paid tribute to Ellingson on Instagram shortly following news of his death and asked fans not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding his passing. The actress remembered her late co-star as "a kind, funny and extremely talented human being."

"Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever," Breslin wrote. "Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows … maybe one day, I'll meet you in Montana."

Ellingson also starred in the short-lived ABC sitcom "Complete Savages" from 2004 to 2005, and had appearances in the Kiefer Sutherland-led series "24," the Oscar-winning war film "Letters from Iwo Jima" directed by Clint Eastwood, "Mad TV" and "Bones."

'Sending you peace': Abigail Breslin pays tribute to 'My Sister's Keeper' co-star Evan Ellingson

More celeb deaths: Cause of death of Robert De Niro's grandson revealed as accidental drug overdose

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Evan Ellingson, 'My Sister's Keeper' star, died of accidental overdose