Robyn Brown isn't here for monogamy. On 'Sister Wives,' Kody's fourth wife expresses how she feels amid his separation from Janelle and the ending of his relationship with Christine. Robyn says she feels 'angry' and 'tricked' into plural marriage because their current status feels like monogamy as he continues to fallout with his remaining wives. 'Sister Wives' airs Sundays on TLC.

