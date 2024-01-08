'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Reveals How He Really Feels About Christine Brown Getting Married Again

Christine and David's big day is finally here, but it appears like not everyone is happy for them. Fans finally got to see the pair get married on "Sister Wives Christine and David's Wedding (Part 1)," which aired Jan. 7 on TLC. Leading up to the special moment, Christine revealed how she told David she was previously part of a plural marriage but turns out he wasn't fazed by it. Later, while talking to her children, Christine looked back at her spiritual wedding to her ex-husband Kody and explained why her new nuptials will be better. But what does Christine's ex really think about her getting married again. "I'm really fine, I'm resolved with it," Kody said. Although he said he's fine, his current wife Robyn seems to imply that things aren't totally good between the three of them. “Sister Wives” airs Sunday at 10/9c on TLC.

