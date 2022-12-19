Sister Wives ' Kody Brown Calls Ex Christine 'a Game Player' Who Used 'Manipulation, Pouting, Temper Tantrums'

35
Stephanie Wenger
·3 min read
Kody Brown and Christine Brown
Kody Brown and Christine Brown

Kody Brown admitted that he was over playing games with his ex Christine when their nearly 26-year marriage came to end.

On Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One episode, Kody, 53, revealed that he didn't know what to make of their breakup.

"Initially, my issue was I thought Christine was playing a game," he told host Sukanya Krishnan. "I was ambivalent. I was trying to be stoic about it."

"She's a game player. From the time we were married, [it was] manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things," he said. "Some of the games that were happening were when we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona."

Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Christine Brown, Kody Brown

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kody recalled one experience when Christine, 50, became upset over a gift he received from his then-wife Meri, who confirmed she had also split from the reality star during Sunday's special.

"Meri gave me this really cool birthday present and I'm in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri," he explained. "And Christine lost her s— that day."

"She comes to our family party and leaves yelling to one of the kids that she was in a loveless marriage," he continued. "This is two years before she kicks me out."

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / &#xa9; TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / © TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown

During the special, Christine opened up about finding out that Kody said he was not physically attracted to her.

"It was terrible to hear. And it's super embarrassing," she admitted. "I just got to thinking, you know what? It really just goes both ways."

"I really just wasn't attracted — after he said that, I was kind of like, 'Oh, well, then I'm done. It's over.' It was almost a relief," she continued. "I'm not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you and for the family means nothing."

Christine announced the pair's split on Instagram in November 2021, saying the longtime couple had "grown apart."

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

In her caption, Christine thanked fans for being "understanding" and having "compassion." She also added several hashtags, including "change is good" and "change is scary."

Kody addressed Christine's decision in his own Instagram statement at the time.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he said. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Christine later told PEOPLE the final straw in leaving Kody came after he refused to travel for daughter Ysabel's scoliosis surgery. "He broke my little girl's heart," she said. "I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect. I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it."

The Cooking with Christine lead also told PEOPLE she plans to be monogamous from now on.

