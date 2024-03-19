‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Youngest Child Breaks Silence On Garrison’s Death

Tributes for Janelle Brown's son Garrison Brown continue to pour in weeks after his death, with the latest coming from his little sister, Savanah.

The youngest of "Sister Wives" stars Janelle and ex-husband Kody Brown's brood recently addressed her older brother's demise in an emotional post. Savanah reflected on his passing, revealing that she still struggles with Garrison's absence.

Janelle Brown's Baby Girl Is Having A 'Hard Time' Following Her Brother's Death

On Monday, Savanah broke her social media silence with her first post since Garrison passed away from an apparent suicide on March 5.

She touched the hearts of her Instagram followers with an honest review of her feelings alongside three images of the deceased.

The first captured a young Garrison holding a baby, presumably his youngest sibling. Meanwhile, the remaining slides were more recent images of the late 25-year-old posing in picturesque sceneries.

His grieving sister poured out her broken heart in the post's caption, sharing how she is still coming to terms with Garrison's death.

"Two weeks ago, on Tuesday, March 5, my older brother Garrison took his own life," she began, adding:

"I'm having a hard time understanding it. But I know now, more than anything, that my brother Garrison is no longer in any more pain."

Savanah Is Frequently Reminded Of Her Beloved Brother

Savanah confessed that it has not been easy dealing with her brother's death, as his absence frequently haunts her.

"Every time I see a car that looks like his on the road, I briefly wonder if it's him on his way home from work before I am reminded that he is gone," she continued.

Additionally, the media personality remembers Garrison whenever she makes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or looks up at the night sky.

Given the way he passed, it was no surprise that she also penned a plea to those struggling with their mental health.

"I deeply hope that anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave," Savanah stressed, adding:

"Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you."

She doubled down on her plea for those in similar situations like Garrison to get the help they need by concluding her emotional post with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number.

Fans Relate To Savanah's Message

Savanah's post generated several supportive messages from her followers, including proud mother Janelle. The matriarch sweetly penned: "I love this baby girl," while other fans dropped more profound reactions. One IG user shared:

"I am so sorry, Savanah [red heart emoji]. Garrison loved you so much. He was sick & didn't understand he would leave you heartbroken. I'm confident had he known about the devastation you'd feel, he would have kept going."

"My heart goes out to you. The two of you had a sweet relationship. Thank you for sharing your pain and grief. You are not alone. Ever. You are brave for sharing today," the fan concluded. Another echoed, "I'm so sorry. America grieves with you."

Janelle Brown's Oldest Daughter Shared An Important Message About Mental Health

Savanah's touching reflection on her brother's death comes at the heels of her sister Maddie's post about the negative impacts of social media on Garrison. She addressed the matter in a candid Instagram video on Monday.

Maddie began by thanking her followers for the outpouring of support she received following Garrison's death. However, their love didn't overshadow the cons of social media, especially when it came to mental health.

"Mental health is so important, and I don't think we talk about it enough. And I don't think we do enough to bring awareness," she stressed before reflecting on how it had affected her late brother. In her words:

"It wasn't bullying. It wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had; it was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I am blue in the face."

Maddie Claims Social Media Negatively Influenced Garrison

In her message, Maddie explained that "social media isn't real" as people mostly shared highlights of their best moments online. While she noted that self-reflection is crucial for those unhappy with their circumstances, it shouldn't involve comparison with internet personas.

Shedding more light on how her late brother had been a victim of comparison, the 28-year-old added: "Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media, and I don't think that it's real, and I think we need to remember that."

She continued: "So if you're ever feeling down on yourself because you see somebody post something, remember it's their highlight reel, and you didn't see you don't see all the stuff going on in the background."