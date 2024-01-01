'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Reveals What She 'Can't Believe' She Did At Wedding To David Woolley

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is loving newlywed life with David Woolley! The newly married pair spoke to Access Hollywood about their upcoming TLC wedding special "Sister Wives: Christine & David's Wedding" and how they’re feeling ahead of sharing their big day with the world! "There are a couple of times when I look back on the [wedding day] clips, especially the lap dance – I can't believe I did that! But you know, it's all good," Christine quipped. "It was a beautiful, beautiful day, and I'm really excited to have people watch it." The reality star and her husband went on to spill details about their nuptials, including about their officiant, Christine’s wedding dress, and the family members who celebrated with them. Plus, the couple reflected on the beginnings of their love story and how each of them knew the other was the one. The two-part special "Sister Wives: Christine & David's Wedding" airs Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 at 10/9c on TLC.

