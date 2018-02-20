Sir Ridley Scott ‘hasn’t heard from Kevin Spacey’

The director spoke about replacing the actor in All The Money In The World, and praised Tom Hardy.

Sir Ridley Scott has said he has not heard from Kevin Spacey since he replaced the actor in his latest film.

The acclaimed director, who on Sunday night was awarded the prestigious Bafta fellowship, had to reshoot scenes for All The Money In The World after allegations of sexual assault were made against House Of Cards star Spacey.

View photos Sir Ridley Scott and Giannina Facio attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall (PA) More

The drama, about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, saw Christopher Plummer replacing Spacey weeks ahead of the film’s release.

Speaking during a Bafta: A Life In Pictures event to celebrate his career, which has spanned more than 40 years, he told host Francine Stock: “It took me 20 minutes (to ‘swing into action’). Well, you know, I was a bit pissed, actually.

“If Kevin had said ‘Dude, I’m sorry about this but that’s the way it is’, and I’d have said ‘Fine, but I’m going to replace you’. Instead I haven’t heard from him or anybody representing him since that point.

View photos Christopher Plummer with Sir Ridley Scott (Sony) More

“So I gave him 20 minutes and then I said I can get another man if I fly to New York tonight and meet with him, I’m convinced I can get him.

“So, once I had him and we knew the dates and the locations were available, everyone was available, we were shooting in nine days. So the biggest thing, really the biggest challenge was for our guy to learn 22 scenes, which he did.

“And I absolutely was thrilled to work with him (Christopher Plummer). I’ve always admired him and never found a role that actually was right for him actually when he was available. But he’s one of the greats”.

Sir Ridley Scott began his career in adverts: even before he was making films, getting the script right was essential ✍️ 👍 pic.twitter.com/IgwjvYgi1C — BAFTA Guru (@BAFTAGuru) February 19, 2018

Sir Ridley, 80, whose other renowned films include Alien, Gladiator, Blade Runner and Thelma & Louise, also hailed Tom Hardy as “one of the finest actors we’ve got”.

He cast Hardy in 2001’s war film Black Hawk Down, which was based on the book of the same name.

The pair have also recently worked on the BBC drama series Taboo, which Sir Ridley has executive produced and in which Hardy starred.

Sir Ridley Scott has garnered five BAFTA nominations. In 1992, Scott received BAFTA’s Special Award and was awarded the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award alongside his brother Tony in 1995 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/LOf1CoF8Gm — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018