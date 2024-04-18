Sir Ian Stoutzker, philanthropist who brought live classical music to a wider audience – obituary

Stoutzker, left, was awarded, in 2013, the Prince of Wales Medal for Arts Philanthropy, reflecting the longstanding support of the prince (now King Charles) for the work of Live Music Now - Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sir Ian Stoutzker, who has died aged 95, was one of Britain’s leading musical philanthropists as a patron of orchestras, conservatoires and young musicians, and as co-founder, with the violinist Yehudi Menuhin, of the charity Live Music Now.

Stoutzker was himself a gifted and elegant musician, who might have played professionally but chose to be a City financier – and briefly flew high in the booming markets of the early 1970s. His first major venture in the musical sphere, also in that period, was to rescue the New Philharmonia Orchestra: this was the survivor of the original Philharmonia which, after being disbanded by its founder Walter Legge in 1964, was re-formed by its players with the backing of the conductor Otto Klemperer as a self-governing but fragile co-operative.

Asked to sponsor a concert – the British premiere of Shostakovich’s Symphony No 15 – Stoutzker instead offered to take full financial command, and went on to serve the orchestra as chairman (a post normally reserved for a playing member) from 1972 to 1976, then president until 1979. Besides keeping the ship afloat until relief arrived through commercial sponsorship, he steered the appointment of Riccardo Muti as principal conductor after Klemperer’s death in 1973, and secured the restoration of the name “Philharmonia”, minus “New”, in 1977.

Stoutzker went on to chair the advisory committee of the London Symphony Orchestra from 1992 to 2007 and to co-chair the European Union Youth Orchestra. But perhaps his most enduring contribution to British musical life was his role as founder chairman from 1977 to 2019, and subsequently president, of Live Music Now.

“My friend Yehudi Menuhin,” Stoutzker wrote, “asked me for help in realising a dream close to his heart.” Inspired by the virtuoso’s experience of playing to concentration camp survivors and PoWs at the end of the Second World War, the concept was to deploy young musicians at the start of their careers to reach audiences in community centres, special schools, hospitals, care homes and hospices who were rarely able to experience the joy and therapeutic benefit of live performance.

Stoutzker: the citation for his honorary fellowship of the Royal Academy of Music declared that 'with the possible exception of George Frederic Handel, no individual has done more to bring music to children and the disadvantaged in the history of this country' - Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock

By the end of Stoutzker’s devoted tenure – Menuhin described him as “indefatigable and ever-present” – Live Music Now had staged more than 85,000 recitals, reaching 2.8 million people. The organisation, Stoutzker said, had deepened understanding “of the role which music plays in our emotional, physical and social wellbeing [and] contributed to the UK’s pre-eminence in the field.”

Ian Isaac Stoutzker was born on January 21 1929, the fourth and youngest child of Aaron Stoutzker, cantor of the Central London Synagogue, and his wife Dora, née Cohen, a piano teacher from Tredegar in south Wales, where the family made their home during the Second World War after their house in London was bombed.

Ian was educated at Tredegar County School and Berkhamsted School and began studying the violin in his teens with the noted pre-war soloist Albert Sammons, who continued to teach him at the Royal College of Music. A City diarist later recorded that Stoutzker “turned down the offer of lead violinist in a northern orchestra” to start work as a junior in a merchant bank, Samuel Montagu, while studying in the evenings at the LSE.

In the late 1950s he moved to join the old-established banking house of Keyser & Co – the family business of his sister Nina’s husband, Roland Franklin. Having expanded by acquisition to become Keyser Ullmann, the firm became one of the boldest movers in the early-1970s property lending boom, with Stoutzker and Franklin as joint managing directors and the Conservative MP Edward du Cann as chairman.

Stoutzker was particularly associated with Keyser Ullmann’s 1972 merger with Dalton Barton, a “fringe bank” and property investment group built up by the entrepreneur “Black Jack” Dellal. But when the market crashed at the end of 1973, large exposures to a gallery of high-profile players brought the expanded group to the edge of collapse, sustained only by £65 million of loans from the Bank of England’s “lifeboat” operation.

Management changes inevitably followed, the resignations of Stoutzker and Franklin in July 1975 following those of Dellal, du Cann and others. Stoutzker returned to the financial scene as chairman from 1985 to 2000 of Dawnay Day International, the successor to some of Keyser’s European operations – but was far better known in later life for his musical passions.

He had inherited from his mother, and absorbed from his own childhood, a deep love of Wales – for its natural landscape as well as its musical heritage. His benefactions in his adopted land extended from the Tredegar Town Band to the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, where he endowed the Dora Stoutzker concert hall and an annual prize.

His wife Mercedes was as passionate about modern British art as he was about music: Girl in a Striped Nightdress, Or Celia, by Lucian Freud (1983-85), was donated by Mercedes and Ian Stoutzker to Tate Modern - Jane Mingay

He also gave a prize for solo performance at the Royal College of Music in London, where he served on the council for more than 30 years; and his generosity helped the Royal Academy of Music to acquire the “Viotti ex Bruce” Stradivari violin for its collection. His own instrument – he sometimes played with the cellist Jacqueline du Pré – was the 1741 “Vieuxtemps” by Guarneri del Gesù, once owned by the great Belgian violinist Eugène Ysaÿe.

He was appointed OBE in 1993, raised to CBE in 2012 and knighted in 2019 – having also been awarded, in 2013, the Prince of Wales Medal for Arts Philanthropy, reflecting the longstanding support of the prince (now King Charles) for the work of Live Music Now.

The citation for Stoutzker’s 2008 honorary fellowship of the Royal Academy of Music declared that “with the possible exception of George Frederic Handel, no individual has done more to bring music to children and the disadvantaged in the history of this country.”

In later years he and his wife lived in Salzburg, where they enjoyed the annual music festival and endowed an outstanding performance prize at the Salzburg Mozarteum University.

He married, in 1958, Mercedes Cohen, whose family came from Tangier and who was as passionate about modern British art as her husband was about music; works from their collection, by Lucian Freud, David Hockney and others, were donated to the Tate Gallery. His wife Mercedes survives him with their daughter Rica and son Robert.

Sir Ian Stoutzker, born January 21 1929, died April 6 2024

