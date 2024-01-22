Sir Anthony Hopkins Reveals He Is Writing A Memoir

Technology TechCrunch

Will AI automate human jobs, and -- if so -- which jobs and when? A survey from the University of Pennsylvania, NYU and Princeton finds that ChatGPT alone could impact around 80% of jobs. Contrary to what one (including this reporter) might expect, the MIT researchers found that the majority of jobs previously identified as being at risk of AI displacement aren't, in fact, "economically beneficial" to automate -- at least at present.