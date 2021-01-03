Singer Taylor Dayne defends herself after New Year's Eve performance at Mar-a-Lago: 'I try to stay non-political'

Singer Taylor Dayne, 58, is defending herself after a New Year's Eve performance at President Trump's annual party at Mar-a-Lago. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Singer Taylor Dayne is defending herself after taking the stage at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve as part of President Donald Trump’s annual celebration.

The “Love Will Lead You Back” singer, 58, took to Twitter to respond to criticism from fans, who were upset to hear that she performed at the mask-less event during the coronavirus pandemic. Many also said her appearance was an endorsement of Trump’s policies.

“I’m saddened by all this ... I try to stay non-political and non-judgmental and not preach,” Dayne said in a now-deleted tweet, which was captured by Just Jared. “I sing from my heart purely and from Source. I wish for all to be who they need to be ... and find their way.”

Taylor Dayne took to Twitter to defend her New Year's Eve appearance at Mar-a-Lago. (Screenshot: Twitter.com/Taylor Dayne via Just Jared)

Dayne’s statement was met by significant criticism from some fans.

@taylordayne I was shocked when I read about New Year’s Eve. What a complete disappointment. You’ve been one of my favorite singers for years. Just....damn. — Stephen Collins (@estebanjr) January 3, 2021

@taylordayne - It’s so very disappointing to learn you played at Mar-a-lago. You are the reason my husband and I met. We were thrilled a few years ago when you played Pride and we got to meet you. Playing for Trump isn’t just a gig, it’s an endorsement of his harmful policies. — Atack 🏳️‍🌈 (@Atack329) January 3, 2021

I was shocked! I’ve appreciated her work & talent, but there has to be some accountability. It was a terrible misstep that I wish she’d handled differently. (Also, the people she was entertaining do not typically support the LGBTQ community, the very group that has stuck by her.) — Josh Sabarra (@JoshSabarra) January 3, 2021

I just deleted all my @taylordayne tracks from my library. And back in my radio days I met her and her brother in person. Won’t see her at a Pride event ever again. #maralago #SuperSpreaderEvent — J.P. Wing (@thatjpwing) January 3, 2021

@taylordayne A year ago I almost died from a heart attack. I had triple bypass. As a prezzie, my hub had you do a Cameo for me. It was a bright light in a very dark time. You told me to take care of my "beautiful heart". I trusted your kindness. Playing Mar-a-La-go was not kind — Katie Mitchell (@KDMLibLady) January 3, 2021

Tell It To My Hand. ✋ — Brian Carr (@bedwardcarr) January 3, 2021

While Trump and first lady Melania Trump did not attend the celebration, according to CNN, guests at the glitzy fête included Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Rudy Giuliani. Guests reportedly paid four figures for an entry ticket, according to the New York Times.

Story continues

Dayne, who wore a floor-length shimmering gown to the celebration, wasn’t the only singer to perform at Mar-a-Lago. In a Facebook video, Donald Trump Jr. revealed that Vanilla Ice performed at the celebration, as Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

“OK this is amazing. Vanilla Ice is playing the Mar-a-Lago New Years Eve party,” Trump Jr. captioned his video from Thursday evening, which depicted the rapper performing his1989 hits “Ice Ice Baby” and a cover of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music” to a crowd of fans, who were all mask-less. “As a child of the ‘90s you can’t fathom how awesome that is. Beyond that I got the birthday shoutout so that’s pretty amazing.”

Representatives of Vanilla Ice did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s previously request for comment. A spokesperson for Mar-a-Lago also declined to comment when asked by Yahoo Entertainment. The rapper’s latest tweet — captioned “#DropTheMic” — shares a news article detailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

In Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago is located, the mayor has extended a State of Emergency order until Jan. 8 due to the more than 1.3 million positive coronavirus cases. However, Florida does not require face coverings.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: