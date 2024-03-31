Singer Kehlani Responds To Being Body-Shamed On Social Media

Kehlani is fighting off claims that they went under the knife to achieve their chiseled abs.

After the “Good Life” singer, who uses she/they pronouns, showed off their abs in a series of pictures in an Instagram post earlier this week, people on X, formerly Twitter, debated over whether the artist’s ripped midsection is the real deal.

Kehlani’s abs are the fakest I’ve ever seen. She has no definition on her upper body and she even said she has no trainer. She just watched YouTube videos of a trainer. Like bffr yall — No Name (@YoWcwCouldNever) March 27, 2024

Kehlani BEEN had abs fr Iykyk idk why everybody trynna say they’re fake now lmao — baelani 🧚🏽♀️ (@leiiilllaniii) March 26, 2024

i agree kehlani looks great but when you work out there’s no way just one part of your body is extremely defined and toned - especially for women



there’s one pic she posted where her abs look way better but whatever everyone’s out here doing anything to look their best — PM ❤️ (@perlaamedina) March 27, 2024

Kehlani has always had abs tho, idk why everyones talking shit in the comments n saying it’s AI??? — seny ʚɞ (@likesteeze) March 25, 2024

Those ppl who assume surgery aren’t real Kehlani fans and haven’t been seeing Lani’s abs since Cloud 19. Lani has always had ridiculous abs with very little effort, so I know these chiseled works of art were from putting in work 🔥 — Trying, Okay?! (@thebestbria) March 26, 2024

Y’all are fake if you think kehlani had work she’s had abs for forever — juliana_dominguezfrommississippi (@Dirty_chai_) March 26, 2024

That debate also transpired on Instagram, with people commenting on Kehlani’s abs in a post that The Neighborhood Talk, an entertainment website, shared on its Instagram account highlighting the singer’s recent pictures.

Kehlani denied getting ab surgery in a comment on the post, writing, ”Ab etching is absolutely insane when I literally have posted in the gym everyday for the past TWO YEARS and in the past months with an entire weighted vest on.”

They also addressed the surgery claims in an Instagram story post.

“I always wanted to work out so hard that the entire comments in a blog post is surgery accusations,” Kehlani wrote while sharing The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post.

“I spoke about having breast implant illness YEARS ago and have never and WILL never be getting a fucking cosmetic surgery ever again in my entire life. ever. I worked for this,” they added.

In a final Instagram story post, Kehlani clarified that they don’t bash people who get surgery, writing, “Do whatever u want to ur bodies as long as it’s safe.”

Recently, the singer teased their upcoming single, “After Hours,” in a post on TikTok. They haven’t released new solo music since their 2022 album, “Blue Water Road.”

