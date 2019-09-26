Singer Cassie Ventura Marries Alex Fine: See Their Intimate Malibu Wedding

Surprise! Singer Cassie Ventura and her fiancé Alex Fine are married.

The pair, who got engaged in August, tied the knot in Malibu, California on Sept. 25.

For the special day, Cassie, 33, wore an off-the-shoulder ivory gown paired with a lace veil, according to a photo shared on Instagram. She styled her hair in loose waves. Fine opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The couple have yet to share any photos from the ceremony to their personal accounts.

One day after Cassie announced their engagement on Instagram, TMZ reported that the couple had already obtained a marriage license — days before the proposal happened.

Cassie, who is currently expecting the couple’s first child, announced the news of her engagement on Aug. 27. “My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 💍 8.24. Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez,” she captioned the cowboy proposal video.

The proposal came about with the help of Compton Cowboys, a group that aims to defy stereotypes of African Americans.

The clip, filmed on a rustic ranch, shows Fine, 26, riding a horse into the proposal scene with the letters “C” and “A” hanging above the couple. He then dismounted off the animal and got down on one knee to pop the question. Cassie was escorted towards Fine by Compton Cowboys leader Randy Savvy before accepting the ring.

News of the couple’s engagement came nearly a year after Cassie split from hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Last December, the songstress made her romance with Fine Instagram official, posting a series of photos on her account that showed off her new man, who is a personal trainer. She announced that she and Fine were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in June.

In a sweet post on Instagram, Cassie announced the exciting news alongside a slideshow of photos featuring herself and Fine sitting in a car together.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever,” Cassie wrote beside the photos.

Fine also raved over the news and shared a heartfelt letter he wrote to the couple’s upcoming bundle of joy on his Instagram.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Fine wrote alongside a photo that showed him kissing Cassie on the cheek.

“I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love,” he wrote. “I will always listen and put the both of you first.”