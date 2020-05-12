Singer Bryan Adams apologizes for coronavirus rant, wanted to 'promote veganism'

Bryan Adams apologizes for his coronavirus rant saying that he wanted to call out the "horrible animal cruelty" in wet markets. (Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Bryan Adams apologized on Tuesday to "any and all" people he offended for his rant about the coronavirus that many perceived to be racist. The Canadian singer-songwriter faced backlash just one day earlier for seemingly blaming China for the pandemic.

On Monday, the 60-year-old rocker made headlines for lamenting about "f***ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" who put the "whole world" on hold. Adams was frustrated because instead of being isolated at home, he was set to kick off a series of concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall. "My message to them other than 'thanks a f***ing lot' is go vegan," he declared.

In his mea culpa, Adams wrote, "No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world."

Adams's apology captioned an Instagram video of him acoustically performing "Into the Fire," the title track from the same album released in 1987. He included the hashtags "#banwetmarkets" and "#govegan."

The comments on the singer's apology post on Instagram are overwhelmingly supportive — just as they were on his initial post on Monday.

"No apologies required, thanks for mini gig number 2," one person wrote.

"NO MORE WET MARKETS!!!" added someone else.

Another user commented, "No apologies needed you just spoke the truth."

Twitter is where people really got riled up as Adams became a trending topic for ranting about the origin of COVID-19. People don’t seem too impressed with his apology today.

This is the apology @bryanadams’ PR folks came up with?? Perhaps he should’ve started with Please Forgive Me. https://t.co/BcuaHigSrt https://t.co/lH1s8CB0wD — Lisa Kirbie (@lisakirbie) May 12, 2020

Gotta say, really big of @bryanadams to make such a long, and deep apology for his comments..... wait, sorry, my bad, its 1 sentence, mixed into a post about promoting the shows he didnt get to do.



Bryan Adams needs a PR team. pic.twitter.com/qd5iYbDmqm — Canadagraphs - STAY HOME! (@canadagraphs) May 12, 2020

Alison Roman: Let me give you a terrible non-apology apology with some thinly sliced threats

Bryan Adams: Hold my craft beer — Cindy Pika Chu (@iamcindychu) May 12, 2020

Reading the Bryan Adams ‘apology’ like pic.twitter.com/COwzWTk6Rj — Jess (@jessfromns) May 12, 2020

Bryan Adams has issued public apology saying his comments WERE NOT about(1) Chinese-Canadians (2) Asian Americans or people in China



His comments were about ANIMAL CRUELTY in "wet-markets" as Adams is a vegan & animal-rights activist - read below#BryanAdamsIsCancelled #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/zhjGYSieiu — G.T. Lem (@gtlem) May 12, 2020

Bryan Adams needs to watch #TheMashReport, so @rachelparris can teach him how to apologize. THIS is NOT it.https://t.co/LGOptATHwD — Knancy (@FlippyO) May 12, 2020

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

