Singer Anita Baker's lakefront home in Grosse Pointe on market for $1.8 million

Singer-songwriter Anita Baker’s residence in the Grosse Pointes hit the market Nov. 14 priced at $1.8 million.

The 7,324 -square-foot lakefront property built in 1987 occupies the site once graced by the historic Horace Dodge and Rose Terrace mansions, according to the listing on Realcomp.

The stately brick house at 2 Dodge Place is on a lot that covers two-thirds of an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac. It has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half baths and a three-car garage.

Caitlin Kashef from Higbie Maxon Agney in Grosse Pointe Farms is the listing agent for the house, but declined to comment regarding the sale offering. On Nov. 21, the property’s status changed from "active" to "accepting backup offers."

Anita Baker has owned the property at 2 Dodge Place since 1993.

The home has been owned by Baker since 1993. The listing discloses that it has been vacant for an extended period and is in need of significant repairs. It suggests that the next owners can restore the property to its former glory or start fresh and build the lakefront home of their dreams.

There are no available photos of the home’s interior.

The exterior of 2 Dodge Place.

The property sits in both the cities of Grosse Pointe and Grosse Pointe Farm. Owners will have access to the residents-only parks in both cities.

Baker grew up in Detroit and launched her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8 before going on to release her first solo album. Her soulful ballads were musical staples during the 1980s and early ‘90s, and her hits included the Grammy-winning "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got."

Renovations were reportedly done on the house nearly a decade ago after accusations against Baker regarding unsettled bills. The property is in receivership and sale is subject to court approval.

2 Dodge Place is in both Grosse Pointe and Grosse Pointe Farms.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Anita Baker's lakefront home in Grosse Pointe on market for $1.8M