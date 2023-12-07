Singapore-Thailand Co-Production ‘Baby Hero’ Launched at ATF

Action comedy film “Baby Hero” was launched at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum and Market on Thursday.

The film is a co-production between Singapore’s Hong Pictures and Bangkok-based Hollywood (Thailand). Principal photography will commence in the first quarter of 2024 with a view to releasing the film in 2025.

More from Variety

“Baby Hero” was launched in the presence of actors Joshua Tan, Zoen Tay, Justin Misson, Wang Weiliang, Lin Youfa and Vithaya Pansringarm, producer ‘Boy’ Watson and Singapore’s senior minister of state for communications and information Tan Kiat How.

The launch event was preceded by a celebration of casting portal I Am Casting, the brainchild of Singaporean actor and comedian Irene Ang who revealed plans to take the service global. Ang explained that the portal was for the gamut of actors across age groups, ranging from emerging stars to veterans.

Ang said that it is never too late to start as an actor. Pansringarm, 64, endorsed that view, saying that he started at the age of 50 and has worked on some 70 projects since, with directors of 18 nationalities. The actor’s credits include Dante Lam’s “Operation Mekong,” Tom Waller’s “The Last Executioner,” Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s “A Prayer Before Dawn” and Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Only God Forgives,” alongside Ryan Gosling and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Pansringarm said that he often gets asked to move to Los Angeles. “I do have a manager there but I feel like I want to work near my house, my home, and I consider also Singapore as part of my home, I have many close friends living here. So when I meet the team of ‘Baby Hero,’ the first thing I felt was that they really, genuinely want me to create something really special,” Pansringarm said.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.