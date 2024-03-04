Sinead O'Connor's estate asks Donald Trump not to use her music

The singer's estate said O'Connor would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted" by Mr Trump's use of her song

The estate of Sinéad O'Connor has asked Donald Trump to stop using her music at his political rallies.

Last month, Mr Trump played O'Connor's best-known song Nothing Compares 2 U at a campaign event in Maryland.

The singer's estate said it was "no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted" by his use of her music.

Mr Trump is running to be the Republican presidential candidate ahead of the US election in November.

A joint statement from O'Connor's estate and her longtime label Chrysalis Records said: "Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O'Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings.

"It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies.

"It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a 'biblical devil'."

The statement concluded: "As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump, and his associates desist from using her music immediately."

O'Connor died last July aged 56. A coroner later said she died of natural causes.