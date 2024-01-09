Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, coroner rules

Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, a coroner has said.

The Irish musician was found unresponsive at her south London home in July and pronounced dead at the age of 56.

"This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes," a statement from Southwark Coroner's Court on Tuesday said.

"The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death," the statement added.

The day after her death was announced, police said it was not being treated as suspicious.

The singer had recently moved back to London, tweeting earlier that month that she had been away for 23 years.

O'Connor, known for being an activist as well as a singer, was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990, which reached number one and brought her worldwide fame.

Outspoken in her social and political views, she released 10 studio albums between 1987 and 2014.

Tribute concert

In 1991, she was was named artist of the year by Rolling Stone magazine and took home the Brit Award for international female solo artist.

In 2018 the Dublin singer converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat, but continued to perform under her birth name. She released a memoir, Rememberings, in 2021.

Irish President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to O'Connor when she died and praised her "authenticity" as well as her "beautiful, unique voice".

Earlier on Tuesday it was announced that a tribute concert for O'Connor and The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan will take place in New York City's Carnegie Hall in March.

The one-night-only show called Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall will be a celebration of both their lives.

Artists such as Mountain Goats, Cat Power, and Dropkick Murphys are set to cover a number of O'Connor and MacGowan's songs.