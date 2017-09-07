Sinead O'Connor Talks Alleged Physical and Sexual Abuse by Her Mother in Heartbreaking Interview With Dr. Phil

Sienad O'Connor sits down with Dr. Phil in an intimate interview about her mental health.

Sinead O'Connor is addressing recent headlines about her mental health in a deeply personal sit-down with Dr. Phil.

The 50-year-old singer alarmed fans last month when she posted a tearful Facebook video from a motel room in New Jersey, in which she talked about being suicidal. The video, however, isn't the first time O'Connor has made headlines due to speculation about her mental health. Last May, she was found by police after being reported missing in Wilmette, Illinois, and in November 2015, she posted a Facebook message claiming she overdosed.

In a preview of Dr. Phil's interview with O'Connor, airing Sept. 12, the controversial singer talks about her struggles. O'Connor claims she was both physically and sexually abused by her late mother, Marie O'Connor, who died in a car crash when she was 19.

"She ran a torture chamber," the singer claims. "She was a person who took delight in hurting you."

Later, O'Connor nods when Dr. Phil states that she tried to kill herself eight times in one year.

During the emotional preview, O'Connor sings a gut-wrenching version of her 1990 hit, "Nothing Compares 2 U," and also says she's changing her name.

"Sinead O'Connor is gone," she says. "That person's gone."

During Dr. Phil's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, he said O'Connor actually reached out to him first.

"You've seen her video she's posted on Facebook and all, from motel rooms in New Jersey," he said. "She really has had a difficult time, and she said, 'Look, I'm in trouble. I need help.' And she called. She said, 'I want to destigmatize mental illness; I clearly have a problem… Too many musicians are dying. I want to use my life, be a teaching tool. I'm willing to sit down and talk.'"

