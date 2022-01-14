Sinéad O'Connor hospitalized 1 week after son's death

Sinéad O'Connor has been hospitalized one week after the death of her teenage son. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer, 55, said Thursday night that she was going to the hospital to get help after posting now-deleted tweets expressing suicidal thoughts. She's been mourning her 17-year-old son, Shane, who was found dead on Jan. 7 — two days after he went missing from a Dublin treatment facility. "I'm sorry," O'Connor wrote later in another deleted tweet. "I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital."