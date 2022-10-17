Simu Liu's funny reaction to 'Filipinos' answer on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!': What do you mean by that?'

Celebrity Jeopardy! featured its first semifinal round, Sunday, and when Ike Barinholtz responded to a clue, Simu Liu, who was playing for the charity Stop AAPI Hate , couldn't help but point out the odd way Ike phrased his answer.

The clue was: “October is the history month for this Asian-American ethnic group that included Olivia Rodrigo and Jo Koy.”

Barinholtz replied, “What are Filipinos?”

While host Mayim Bialick awarded Barinholtz the money, his answer did ot sit well with Liu.

“What do you mean, ‘what are Filipinos?’” Liu asked. “What do you mean by that, Ike?”

“Oh my God, that's not what I meant,” Barinholtz stammered in response. “You have to answer in the form of a question.”

“What?’” Liu quoted. He implied that the determiner word “what” should be replaced with “who.”Okay. Did you hear him? I heard him.”

Viewers thought Liu and Barinholtz’s exchange was hilarious. And the laughs kept coming, especially when the celebrities were asked a clue about this iconic battery mascot.

“Who is the Duracell Rabbit?” comedian Iliza Shlesinger responded.

The correct answer was the Energizer Bunny. Shlesinger was so upset by her response that she wouldn’t let it go.

“Duracell?” she exclaimed. “The Duracell Rabbit? Am I from Mars? Who has even said ‘Duracell’ in the last decade?”

And much like the Energizer Bunny, Shelesinger’s reaction kept going…and going… and going, even when everyone else was ready to move on. Before Mayim could give the next clue for “Brain Surgeon's Terminology,” Shlesinger shouted, “Oh! I need brain surgery!”