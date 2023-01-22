Simu Liu, Lisa Ling, and more celebrities condemn Lunar New Year mass shooting in California

1
Jessica Wang
·2 min read
SOUL OF A NATION - 5/27/22 - ABC News groundbreaking Soul of a Nation returns with a special presentation, Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage, the networks first-ever primetime program celebrating the diversity and recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of the vibrant Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community. The primetime presentation, hosted by actor, New York Times bestselling author and social justice activist George Takei, underscores the strength, beauty and resilience of the AANHPI community against a backdrop of ongoing hate attacks and a history of exclusion, marginalization and invisibility. Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage A Soul of a Nation Presentation airs Friday, May 27, 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images) GEORGE TAKEI; WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Lisa Ling attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Simu Liu speaks onstage during the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN)
SOUL OF A NATION - 5/27/22 - ABC News groundbreaking Soul of a Nation returns with a special presentation, Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage, the networks first-ever primetime program celebrating the diversity and recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of the vibrant Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community. The primetime presentation, hosted by actor, New York Times bestselling author and social justice activist George Takei, underscores the strength, beauty and resilience of the AANHPI community against a backdrop of ongoing hate attacks and a history of exclusion, marginalization and invisibility. Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage A Soul of a Nation Presentation airs Friday, May 27, 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images) GEORGE TAKEI; WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Lisa Ling attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Simu Liu speaks onstage during the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN)

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty; Araya Doheny/Getty for Baby2Baby; Kevin Mazur/Getty for CNN George Takei; Lisa Ling; Simu Liu

Simu Liu, Lisa Ling, and more celebrities are expressing outrage and heartbreak in the wake of a Lunar New Year mass shooting in California.

A gunman killed 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance venue at the tail end of a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, a largely Asian suburb of Los Angeles, on Saturday night. The shooter, who is believed to be an Asian male between 30 and 50 years old, remains at large and may have targeted another ballroom venue in the nearby city of Alhambra.

The shooting marks the deadliest attack since a teenage gunman killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last May. Day two of the new year festivities in Monterey Park, which has drawn thousands of attendees in past years, has been canceled Sunday in the wake of the shooting.

In a Twitter thread, Liu said that he was "shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken" for the community.

Ling said she was "shattered" to hear the news on the community's most celebrated holiday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Ling (@lisalingstagram)

George Takei and Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng, among others, also reacted to the news.

Related content:

Recommended Stories

  • Simu Liu, George Takei, Daniel Dae Kim speak out after 'senseless' Monterey Park shooting

    Actors Simu Liu, George Takei and Ken Jeong have spoken out after 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded following a shooting at Monterey Park on Saturday night.

  • 9 people killed in Monterey Park shooting

    Here is what we know at 3 AM about the deadly shooting which occurred late last night.

  • Jack Ryan Just Bumped Another Popular Streaming Series From Its #1 Spot

    Jack Ryan scored a big win with the number of minutes watched vs. another huge show.

  • Tron Lightcycle Run's Lore Could Mean There's Hope For A Legacy Movie Follow-Up After All

    Walt Disney World's Tron Lightcycle / Run coaster is opening soon, and with it could come some new hope for Tron: Legacy's continuing story.

  • CORRECTION: Injured rushed to hospital after L.A. shooting

    STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: RESENDING THIS STORY TO CORRECT THE RESTRICTIONS TO ADD: NO USE AFTER 1200GMT ON 23 JANUARY 2023.The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Saturday night (January 21) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.It was not clear how many people had been injured or killed, or if the suspect was still at large.Footage posted on social media showed injured people on stretchers being taken to ambulances by emergency staff. Around the scene of the shooting - reported to have been at a nightclub - police guarded cordoned-off streets, the video showed."Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet.Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

  • Police give update on search for LA mass shooting suspect that killed 10 near Lunar New Year fest

    A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year celebration. It set off a manhunt for the suspect in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. Meyer said 10 people died at the scene. Meyer said people were “pouring out of the location screaming” late Saturday when officers arrived on the scene. He said officers then went into the dance ballroom as firefighters treated the wounded.

  • Michigan basketball's Jett Howard goes down with apparent leg injury vs. Minnesota

    Michigan basketball freshman Jett Howard appeared to roll his ankle while going for a loose ball vs. Minnesota and immediately went to the floor.

  • California shooting upends tranquil community: 'I don't feel safe'

    Since she was a little girl, Li Xia's dream was to move from China and settle in America. On Saturday night, when she heard the gunfire that killed at least 10 people in her newfound home of Monterey Park, California, that dream was shattered. "In my heart, I always felt the United States was the best country in the world," Xia, 50, said, just four months after leaving her home in Shenzhen Province to settle in the quiet enclave of Monterey Park close to Los Angeles.

  • Reaction to the firing of Memphis police officers involved in Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

    Family, friends, public officials react to police officers being fired after death of Tyre Nichols

  • Gunman at Large After Lunar New Year Shooting: 10 Dead, 10 in Monterey Park

    Ten people have been killed and ten others are hospitalized after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, Calif. outside Los Angeles Saturday night.