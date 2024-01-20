Simplify your mornings with no-cook breakfast oatmeal you can prepare the night before

If you’re looking for a way to ease the morning rush, we’ve found one. Overnight Oats is an easy and healthful dish whose flavors can be changed a variety of ways. Catering to the tastes of kids and adults, this breakfast has protein, filling fiber and sweet fruits. Quick preparation in the evening will make this morning meal super easy. You don't even have to cook the oatmeal!

In addition to protein, vitamins and minerals, oatmeal contains beta-glucans, a soluble fiber that helps lower cholesterol levels and support heart health. Plus, this whole grain can help sustain you until your next meal.

Today's oatmeal dish is simple to prepare and nutritious.

Today's recipe is fast and easy. Simply combine and refrigerate the four ingredients: oats, milk, Greek yogurt and chia seeds. The oats and chia seeds will absorb the milk, and the yogurt will soften and thicken the mixture, making it creamy and satisfying. These oats can be eaten cold or warmed in the microwave. For additional time savings, consider doubling the ingredients and serve the softened oats within five days.

Most kids and adults will enjoy having a choice of toppings. These are our favorites. Which one fits your taste?

Blueberry lemon: Combine one-half cup blueberries, a tablespoon of lemon juice, a teaspoon of lemon zest and one-half teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Peanut butter banana: Stir together a sliced small banana, a tablespoon of creamy peanut butter and a teaspoon of cocoa powder.

Spicy mango: Mix one-half cup of diced mango with a teaspoon of honey and a teaspoon of seeded habanero or jalapeno pepper.

Apple pie: Combine half of a small Red Delicious apple with a tablespoon of walnuts, a tablespoon of maple syrup and one-half teaspoon of apple pie spice.

Keep in mind that the addition of toppings will change nutritional makeup of the dish.

If you’re in the mood for novelty, add a savory twist with ingredients like avocado, sauteed spinach or a dash of low-sodium soy sauce. Yum!

Bethany Thayer is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Henry Ford Health. For more recipes and health information, visit henryford.com/blog. For questions about today’s recipe, email HenryFordLiveWell@hfhs.org.

Basic Overnight Oats

Makes: 1 serving/ Prep time: 10 minutes / Total time: 2 hours or overnight

2/3 cup old-fashioned oats½ cup fat-free milk⅓ cup fat-free Greek yogurt1 teaspoon chia seeds

Place all ingredients in a glass container and mix until combined. Cover with lid or plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight. Toppings can be added the night before or just before serving. Stir to combine.

From Henry Ford LiveWell.

329 calories (15% from fat), 6 grams fat (0.5 grams sat. fat), 48 grams carbohydrates, 21 grams protein, 126 mg sodium, 4 mg cholesterol, 202 mg calcium, 6 grams fiber. Food exchanges: ½ protein, 1 dairy, 2 ½ starch, protein, 1 fat.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: No-cook breakfast oatmeal can be prepared the night before