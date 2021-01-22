Simone Biles Opens Up About Her Relationship with Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: 'I Just Love Him'

Simone Biles is lucky in love!

While appearing virtually as a guest on the Today show Friday morning, the 23-year-old gymnast opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

After Today co-host Hoda Kotb told the sports star — who is the most decorated American gymnast — that she has never seen her smile like she does when she is with her beau, Biles described Owens, 25, as "a real man."

"I just love him," she added. "We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great."

"He's an athlete too, so we really understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless," Biles added. "And he also has a bulldog, so I feel like, besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing. And our dogs get along well."

The Olympic gold medalist and Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, made their relationship Instagram official back in August.

Biles often posts photos of the pair together on social media and recently shared a sweet tribute where she proved that she has her boyfriend's back — literally.

In the sweet snap, Biles rocks a denim jacket with her boyfriend's last name embroidered on the back, as well as his jersey number. She was also joined in the photo by a pal who wore a matching jacket with the name of her own boyfriend on the back.

"They've got our backs and we've got theirs," Biles captioned the pic, along with a heart emoji.

Prior to her sweet tribute post, Biles and Owens also celebrated their first Christmas together in December, commemorating the occasion by dressing in matching Christmas pajamas and taking a series of adorable photos.

The pair both wore green and black flannel pants as well as shirts that read, "Dear Santa They're the Naughty Ones" with arrows pointing both ways.

In the first shot, Owens is giving Biles a piggyback ride while she wraps her arms around the football player. The second photo features the couple smiling together in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

Biles captioned the photos, "if santa ask, the elves did it! merry christmas," as Owens commented on the post with a string of heart emojis.