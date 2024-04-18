Simone Biles Gets Candid About Olympics 'Twisties' Struggle: I Felt Like 'America Hates Me'
Simone Biles gave a candid interview to Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, revealing more about how the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal led to her developing the "twisties" during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The mental block forced the Olympian to withdraw from most of her events. Access Hollywood breaks down her reflections and other revelations from the interview.