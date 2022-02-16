Brenda Deiss, Simon Rex's Red Rocket costar, dies at 60

Late-in-life movie star Brenda Deiss — who starred opposite Simon Rex in director Sean Baker's 2021 dark comedy Red Rocket — died Monday at age 60 following complications from a stroke she suffered in January.

EW confirmed Deiss' death through representatives from the film's distributor, A24, following Variety's report that the Texas-based former NASA secretary passed away in the state's Clear Lake region.

The Florida Project filmmaker tweeted a tribute to Deiss on Wednesday, sharing a photo of her alongside a lengthy note about her impact on him while she filmed her role as Lil, a wise-cracking, rural, financially strapped matriarch, in the film.

"I remember every detail of the moment Brenda and I met. It was a chance meeting in her hometown of Texas City, TX. Her incredible energy and carefree spirit made an indelible impression on me. This led to us working together but more importantly getting to know an incredible woman who was full of heart, wonder and love," Baker wrote. "We all have people in our lives that change it for the better and Brenda was one of those people for me. I will miss her dearly."

Bree Elrod, who played Deiss' daughter — and former partner of Rex's ex-porn star hustler, Mikey Saber — in Red Rocket told Variety she "shared a lot of memorable moments" with Deiss on and off screen.

"l will never forget her laugh, the stories she so generously shared, and the many conversations we had about all aspects of life," she said in a statement to the publication. "She holds a very special place in my heart. I will miss her very much."

In addition to her prior work as a NASA secretary, Deiss worked as a caregiver and home health aid. She reportedly enjoyed arts and crafts — particularly calligraphy and wood work. She is survived by daughter Destani Deiss and two close friends, "Mr." Johnny Cortez and Karen Adams.

