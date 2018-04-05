Simon Pegg is sceptical about Tarantino's Star Trek

From Digital Spy

In news that probably won't surprise you all that much, Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek vision might be moving further away from becoming a reality.

Or at least, that's what Star Trek alum and co-writer Simon Pegg thinks.

Speaking to The Playlist about the ever-swirling rumours regarding Star Trek 4, Simon admitted that he 'doesn't think' Tarantino will direct the movie.

Breaking our hearts a little, he explained: "I don't think Quentin is going to direct it, because he's got in his California movie [Once Upon A Time In Hollywood] to do and then I think [he's] only doing one more film after that.

"I doubt – I don't think he could get around to directing a Star Trek in two-three years."

Alas, Pegg isn't the only one who's throwing doubt on Tarantino boldly going where no man has gone before – Zachary Quinto has also conceded that there are a number of scripts in contention.

And who are we to question the knowledge of Spock?

"There was a script being written before Quentin Tarantino came up with his idea for a potential film, and so I think they are kind of developing more than one," he recently said.

"I don't know what is going to happen. Quentin is off doing another movie. So, I feel like we are in a state of anticipation."

If Quentin does end up shelving his Star Trek project for the time being, fans of the iconic franchise needn't worry, because whoever takes on Star Trek 4, they'll be a safe pair of hands.

"I know Simon Pegg and Doug Jung, who wrote the last film, are writing a script," Zachary also revealed. "And there are another set of writers writing a script."





