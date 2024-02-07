Simon Hurdon Joins Curate as Manager

Simon Hurdon has joined Curate as a manager, based in both Los Angeles and New York.

The manager brings with him a client list that includes filmmakers Ariane Louis-Seize (Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person) Caroline Monnet (Bootlegger), Elza Kephart (Slaxx), Amelia Moses (Bleed with Me, Bloodthirsty) and Yves Christian Fournier (Clean Sweep, Everything is Fine).

Hurdon, who was previously an agent at Montreal based Omada Agency, began his career in corporate law and then later entertainment and IP law, before transitioning into representation.

“This is an exciting milestone for Curate. Our guiding light is to be creator driven as well as having an international focus. The idea of local for local is important to us. Simon’s taste and international reach amplifies both of these goals,” said the Curate partners in a statement.

Added Hurdon: “I am so thrilled to be joining the ranks of such an impressive team. I feel very happy to have the chance to benefit from the wonderful environment that Britton and Courtney foster at Curate, and to be able to provide my clients with the opportunities they deserve as they grow their careers in Canada and expand into the American and international markets.”

Hurdon’s list will join Curate’s clients that includes Station Eleven author Emily St. John Mandel, Jac Schaeffer (Wandavision, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries), and Cody Heller (Jury Duty).

