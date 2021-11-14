Simon Huck Marries Longtime Boyfriend Phil Riportella in Intimate Bel-Air Ceremony

Simon Huck

Congratulations are in order for Simon Huck!

The PR executive and Kardashian family friend, 38, married longtime boyfriend Phil Riportella on Saturday. The pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by loved ones including Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

Following a pre-wedding party on Friday night that saw Kardashian West roast herself in a toast to the happy couple, Saturday's nuptials at the Bel-Air Hotel were also attended by Malika Haqq, Tan France, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend.

At the reception, the newlyweds danced to Legend's "All of Me." For dinner, wedding guests had personalized menus with their faces drawn on.

Riportella and Huck got engaged in January 2020. At the time, Huck popped the question during a romantic beachside proposal in Montauk, New York.

Huck shared photos from the moment and wrote, "HE SAID YES!!!!!! 💍💍"

Earlier this year, Huck celebrated the pair's five-year anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

"5 years ago today @piptherip and I went on our first date and 1 year ago today I asked him to marry me," he wrote at the time. "You're stuck with me (forever) and I wouldn't have it any other way. Happy Anniversary Pip!"

In the days leading up to their wedding, the couple counted down the special occasion on social media.

Huck captioned a black and white photo of the duo kissing: "6 DAYS!!"

Riportella's own post doubled as a birthday tribute for Huck. "Happy Birthday to my #1! @simonhuck," Riportella captioned the carousel of photos. "The first pic is one the first we ever took together almost 6 years ago in Montauk! Can't wait to marry you in 1 week."

Huck has been close friends with the Kardashian family for years, and has often appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as his own E! series about his work in PR, The Spin Crowd.