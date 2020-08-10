Simon Cowell Speaks Out, Thanking Medical Staff, After Bike Accident

“America’s Got Talent” creator and music industry mogul Simon Cowell has thanked the medical staff at the Los Angeles facility he is being treated at after breaking his back falling off a new bicycle on Saturday.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” Cowell tweeted on Sunday, adding, “And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone.”

More from Variety

Some good advice…

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020





And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Simon. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020





Cowell had the accident while testing the bike at his home in Malibu, California. He was later hospitalized, and underwent a five-hour surgery on his back.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson told Variety on Sunday. “He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Cowell will miss the first two live shows of “America’s Got Talent” on Aug. 11 and 12.

In May, actor and producer Gabrielle Union broke her silence about her experience on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” revealing that she had filed a harassment complaint against NBCUniversal, Fremantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco amid concerns about racism and on-set misconduct

Cowell helped launch the careers of boy band One Direction and singer Susan Boyle. In the current season of “America’s Got Talent,” his fellow judges are Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.