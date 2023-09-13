Simon Cowell dubs Golden Buzzer dance crew Chibi Unity 'one of the best acts' on 'AGT'

It can be hard to find the right groove on "America’s Got Talent," but some acts have that golden shuffle.

Dance group Chibi Unity electrified the "AGT" stage and floored judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel during the fourth round of live shows Tuesday night.

The Japanese dance troupe, which earned the judges' group Golden Buzzer, delivered an explosive routine featuring crisp synchronized movements, high-flying leaps and a glow-in-the-dark display.

Vergara praised the dance group's performance as "breathtaking."

"I could watch you guys perform for hours," Vergara said. "It’s surprising. It’s sexy. It’s so artsy. I can tell how much work, how much passion you put into this."

Cowell gave Chibi Unity props for its sleek presentation.

"This was like watching a really cool Nike commercial. You’re very stylish," Cowell said. "This is one of the best acts we’ve seen this year."

Here’s what else went down on Tuesday’s episode.

Simon Cowell gushes over Zion Clark’s finale-level obstacle course act

Zion Clark won’t let the noise of adversity drown out the music in his heart.

The disabled athlete, who has no legs due to having the disorder caudal regression syndrome, performed a riveting obstacle course – hopping between platforms and swinging from monkey bar rings – that culminated in a lively drumming routine.

"Music has never turned its back on me," Clark said at the top of his performance. "When it comes to music, it allows me to create the ability of sound to heal the world’s pain."

Disabled athlete Zion Clark performed a riveting obstacle course that culminated in a lively drumming routine.

Klum was touched by Clark’s heartfelt musical act.

"You are a huge force of positivity and strength," Klum said. "'Inspiration' is the word that I think of when I think of you."

Meanwhile, Cowell predicted the performance would solidify the athlete's standing in the competition.

"I think you've just booked yourself a place in the final in two weeks' time," Cowell said. "That was amazing."

Sofía Vergara says puppet act Shadow Ace could win 'AGT' Season 18

For Shadow Ace, good showmanship is all in the wrist.

The shadow puppet artist charmed the judges with a playful medley performance that saw Ace's hand silhouette rock out to dance hits such as "Macarena" by Los del Río and Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic "I Will Survive."

Shadow puppet artist Shadow Ace charmed the judges with a playful medley performance that saw Ace’s hand silhouette rock out to various dance hits.

Shadow Ace broke the fourth wall when he stepped out in front of the audience to close the performance with a smooth shadow dance to MC Hammer's "U Can’t Touch This."

"I would (have) never thought that I could watch you forever doing this thing with your hands. I never thought that I really liked this, and I love it," Vergara said. "You’re perfect for 'AGT.' I think you could actually win."

Cowell, who gave Shadow Ace a standing ovation, commended the puppet artist for elevating his act from his original audition.

"I was thinking about, ‘How is this going to play in the final?’ and actually, it was even better than the first time we saw you," Cowell said. "Everyone is going to love that audition."

